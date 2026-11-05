South Korean defense company Hanwha Aerospace has begun construction of a guided missile production plant in Gorzów Wielkopolski in western Poland. The facility will become the company’s first production site for guided weapons in Europe, Korea Herald reports.

Production for HOMAR-K

The plant’s groundbreaking ceremony was held with the participation of Hanwha WB Advanced Systems, a joint venture between Hanwha Aerospace and Poland’s WB Group. The facility will manufacture CGR-080 guided missiles for HOMAR-K, the Polish version of Hanwha’s Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system.

Construction is planned to be completed in 2028. The company expects to produce the first batch of missiles at the end of 2029 and begin full-scale production in 2030.

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Joint venture

Hanwha WB Advanced Systems was established in September 2025. Hanwha Aerospace holds a 51% stake in the joint venture, while Poland’s WB Electronics holds 49%.

The joint venture signed a contract with Poland’s Armament Agency for the production and delivery of CGR-080 missiles. Hanwha Aerospace is to transfer production technologies to Hanwha WB Advanced Systems under a licensing agreement. Poland has also signed major contracts to procure South Korean K9 self-propelled howitzers, K2 main battle tanks, and Chunmoo systems.

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