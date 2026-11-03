The National Bank raised the dollar exchange rate on November 4

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar on Wednesday, November 4, at 45.66 hryvnia. The U.S. currency rose by 13 kopecks compared to the previous banking day, when it was trading at 45.53 hryvnia.

At the same time, the official exchange rate for the euro remained unchanged. As of November 4, the regulator set the euro at 51.05 hryvnia, which is exactly the same as the previous day’s rate.

Source: National Bank of Ukraine.

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