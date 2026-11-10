Demand for firewood in Ukraine has risen by nearly 60% — Forests of Ukraine

Since the beginning of 2026, the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” has sold 2.8 million cubic meters of firewood to the general public and the social sector—nearly 60% more than during the same period last year. Based on the year’s results, the enterprise forecasts sales of over 3 million cubic meters, which would be a record high.

On average, the company sells over 320,000 cubic meters of firewood each month. The largest shipment volumes were recorded in September—nearly 350,000 cubic meters. The company attributes this to the onset of colder weather and intensified Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

Residents of the Rivne, Cherkasy, Zakarpattia, Zhytomyr, and Chernivtsi regions are stocking up on firewood the most actively. At the same time, demand remains highest in communities without access to natural gas.

Hardwood species account for about 71% of all sales. They burn longer and provide more heat. Currently, the company has 170,000 cubic meters of firewood in stock.

How Much Does Firewood Cost?

The average selling price at the main warehouse, excluding delivery, is 1,380 UAH per cubic meter, including VAT. The price depends on the type of wood and the region.

Prices by group:

Group I — hardwoods: 1,250 to 1,700 UAH/m³;

Group II — pine and alder: 970 to 1,280 UAH/m³;

Group III — spruce, fir, and softwoods: from 850 to 1,200 UAH/m³.

According to the company, the lowest prices are offered by forestry enterprises in the Carpathians and Polissya.

How to Purchase Firewood

You can place an order directly with the forest districts and regional forest administrations of the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine.” The addresses and contact information for the responsible staff members are published on the company’s website.

To make a purchase, you must:

Fill out and sign the application on-site. Receive payment details after entering your information into the EOD system. Pay for the order via online banking, at a bank, or at a payment terminal in the forest district office. Arrange a time and place for the firewood pickup.

Source: “Forests of Ukraine”

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