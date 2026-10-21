US President Donald Trump has dropped his threat to ban the sale of Canadian company Bombardier's aircraft in the United States, CBC reports. At an election rally in a suburb of Wichita, Kansas, he said he had changed his attitude toward the business-jet manufacturer after learning about the company's presence and jobs in the US.

Jobs in the US

Trump noted that Bombardier employs 1,500 people in the Wichita area. The company's defense division is based in the city. Overall, the manufacturer has about 3,500 employees in the US, at facilities in Kansas, Texas, California and other states.

According to the president, he was persuaded to change his position by a phone call from Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall. In September, Trump said the company would not be allowed to sell aircraft on the US market unless it moved production to the United States.

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Investments and suppliers

In September, Bombardier said it pays more than $2.5 billion annually to approximately 2,800 US suppliers in 47 states. According to the company, these expenditures indirectly support tens of thousands of jobs.

Last week, the manufacturer opened a training center in Wichita to train technicians and mechanics. This is part of a $50 million investment in the local site. Bombardier carries out final assembly of Challenger and Global business jets in Canada, while more than half of its revenue comes from US customers.

According to analysts, most Bombardier aircraft have at least 40% US-made components. On Tuesday, the company's shares rose by about 4.5% and closed at $325.32.

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