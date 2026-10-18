Uzhhorod's rental costs are twice as high as those in Kyiv

According to analytical statistics from the LUN platform, Uzhhorod has seen a sharp rise in housing rental rates, which have soared by 82% in recent months. As a result, the Transcarpathian regional center consistently ranks first in the national rating, and average rental rates here are already more than double those in the capital.

According to current data, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Uzhhorod is approximately $800 (about 36,000 hryvnias), whereas in Kyiv, similar housing costs an average of $360 (about 16,000–17,000 hryvnias). As a result, Kyiv has dropped to eighth place among Ukrainian cities in terms of rental prices.

Market experts attribute this disparity to a new wave of increased demand for housing in the western regions of Ukraine, driven by security concerns, the expansion of relocated businesses, and the approaching winter season.

Source: LIGA.net.

Over the past two months, Ukraine has seen significant changes in the rental housing market: in Kyiv, the number of listings rose by 66 percent, and in Odesa, it more than tripled, while in most cities in the west of the country, the housing supply has rapidly declined.

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