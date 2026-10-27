In Dubai, UAE, the emirate’s Executive Council approved a plan to develop 48 urban centres with a budget of more than 2 billion dirhams. It is expected to increase the value of real estate in the target areas by 20 billion dirhams, or $5.45 billion, by 2040, The National reports.

Development of areas around transport

The urban centres development plan covers six main centres and 42 auxiliary ones, together accounting for 12% of Dubai’s urban area. Its goal is to create integrated communities and concentrate housing and jobs near public transport stations.

The authorities expect to increase the share of residents living near metro stations from 52% to 74%. Coverage by public services is planned to rise from 74% to 85%. The programme also provides for diversifying land use and reducing the distance between housing and workplaces.

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Two more policies

At the meeting chaired by Dubai Crown Prince, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, a sustainable population planning policy was also approved. It is intended to link demographic forecasts with economic and urban development strategies, as well as support employment growth in high-productivity sectors in line with Dubai’s D33 economic agenda.

In addition, the council approved a digital power of attorney system developed and operated by Digital Dubai. The platform will allow individuals and companies to digitally authorise other persons to carry out low-risk transactions without notarisation or legal certification. The system will use the UAE PASS digital identity for verification.

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