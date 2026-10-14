In Sandton, South Africa, acting CEO of the National Gambling Board Lungile Dukwana said that some students spend payments from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) on gambling. According to him, some recipients of social grants from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) also use money for betting, TimesLIVE reports.

Dukwana raised the issue during the presentation of Sun International's responsible gaming charter. He linked the risks to the growing availability of betting platforms via mobile phones: technology makes it possible to place bets almost anywhere and at any time, creating new challenges for regulators.

Protection of students and aid recipients

NSFAS provides financial support to eligible students so they can pursue higher education and cover education-related expenses. In February, NSFAS and the National Gambling Board announced a partnership to inform students about the risks of gambling, including online betting and illegal gambling.

Dukwana also drew attention to the spread of betting advertising in digital services and social media, which young people can easily encounter. The board is developing advertising rules and standards aimed at protecting minors, consumers and vulnerable population groups.

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Requirements for market operators

Gauteng MEC for Economic Development Vuyiswa Ramokgopa called for stronger protection for people who may be at risk of gambling-related harm. She named responsible advertising, accessible self-exclusion mechanisms and additional safeguards for people at risk of gambling problems among the necessary measures.

Citing the GeoPoll Betting in Africa 2026 report, Dukwana said that about 95% of active gamblers in major African markets, including South Africa, place bets via mobile devices. He stressed the need for effective age verification, player monitoring and self-exclusion mechanisms. Sun International CEO Ulrik Bengtsson said the company plans to introduce AI-based monitoring tools from 2027 to identify players who may be at risk of gambling-related harm.

According to National Gambling Board data cited by Ramokgopa, the gross revenue of South Africa's gambling industry in the 2024–2025 financial year amounted to 74.9 billion rand, while industry taxes totalled 5.8 billion rand. According to her, the National Gambling Board collected 1.25 billion rand for Gauteng's budget during the same period.

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