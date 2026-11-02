At the Hengdian World Studios film complex in the city of Dongyang in eastern China, visitors are offered the chance to star in their own mini-dramas. Since the format was launched in August, more than 2,000 people have taken part, while bookings for weekends and holidays are mostly full, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

The complex, known as China’s Hollywood, is used to film many historical television dramas. Visitors can now shoot their own scenes on sets, including a replica of Beijing’s Forbidden City and streets of old Shanghai, which are also used in professional projects.

Filming with costumes and scripts

Visitors choose from more than 20 scripts, mostly involving palace intrigue, romantic stories or betrayal. For 388 yuan, or about $55, participants receive hairstyling and makeup, costumes, a 30-minute staged shoot and an edited 90-second video.

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Director Wang Weili said that during the National Day celebrations, he worked from morning until evening but could not accommodate everyone interested. In one day, he filmed 20 groups. One participant, Claire Huang, traveled with her friends more than 1,500 kilometers to the studio to perform in a palace drama.

Demand for experiences

The popularity of such filming reflects changes in consumer spending in China. Amid an economic slowdown and a prolonged crisis in the real estate market, consumers are spending money on travel, entertainment and new experiences. This supports demand for interactive attractions, historical reenactments, live role-playing games and participation in filming.

A 28-year-old influencer surnamed Xie came to Hengdian after watching videos of such shoots on social media. She paid 498 yuan, or about $70, for an individual session based on an original script.

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