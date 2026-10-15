The campaign of Democratic Party candidate James Talarico, who is running for the U.S. Senate from Texas, reported raising $64 million in the third quarter of 2026. As CNBC reports, the candidate’s team calls this amount a record for a Senate race during the period from July through September.

Claim of a record fundraising haul

According to Talarico’s campaign, he has raised more than $134 million since the start of the election campaign last year. The team also said that donations came from more than 1.3 million people, and 97% of contributions did not exceed $100.

The previous record, according to Talarico’s campaign, belonged to Democrat Jaime Harrison: in the third quarter of 2020, he raised $57 million during his unsuccessful campaign against Republican Lindsey Graham in South Carolina.

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Opponent’s funding and outside advertising

Republican Ken Paxton previously reported that his campaign and two affiliated committees raised a combined $18 million in the third quarter. The full financial picture will become clearer after quarterly reports are filed with the U.S. Federal Election Commission, which will include data on spending and cash on hand.

Meanwhile, Republican outside groups have spent more than $175 million since September 1 to support Paxton or advertise against Talarico, according to AdImpact estimates. Total political advertising spending in this race has exceeded $500 million. According to CNBC, Elon Musk donated $10 million to a super PAC supporting Paxton, while his America PAC spent about $9.4 million on ads against Talarico and another $1.8 million to support Paxton.

In the FiftyPlusOne polling average, Talarico has 48.5% support versus 45.2% for Paxton. Democrats have not won a statewide election in Texas since 1994, or a U.S. Senate election in the state since 1988.

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