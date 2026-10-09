In the United States, President Donald Trump presented Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Sergey Brin and AMD CEO Lisa Su with the National Medals of Science, the country’s highest scientific honor, at the Golden Age of American Innovation Summit. Michael Dell of Dell Technologies and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella received National Medals of Technology and Innovation.

Honors for technology leaders

As TechCrunch reports, Trump said the award recipients helped usher in an incredible future for the United States. According to him, thanks to them, the country will always be ahead of its competitors.

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Donations and the H-1B program

According to The New Republic, cited by the publication, the honorees collectively donated nearly $6 billion to initiatives connected to Trump and his administration. In particular, Alphabet and Microsoft contributed to the president’s inaugural fund and to the White House ballroom. AMD supported a political action supercommittee backing Trump, while Michael and Susan Dell pledged $6.25 billion to fund Trump Accounts, a government savings program for children.

Nadella received the medal after the administration indefinitely suspended Microsoft’s participation in the H-1B program, which allows U.S. companies to hire skilled foreign workers.

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