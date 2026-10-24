Aston Villa defeated Manchester City 2-1 at Villa Park in a Premier League match. Nicolas Jackson scored both goals for the hosts in the 6th and 60th minutes, while Erling Haaland scored for the visitors. The victory ended City’s flawless run in the league, The Guardian reports.

Error at the start of the match

Aston Villa opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute. Manchester City defender Marc Guéhi failed to properly control a pass from Rúben Dias, after which Jackson intercepted the ball and finished accurately. Guéhi received a yellow card for fouling Jackson near the penalty area and was substituted at half-time.

The visitors had possession for 62% of the match and registered seven shots on target compared with two by their opponents. Iliman Ndiaye hit the post, while he and Rayan Cherki were unable to beat Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

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Haaland equalised, but Jackson responded

After the break, Ndiaye beat Ian Maatsen and delivered a pass to Haaland, who headed in his 13th goal of the season. However, Villa soon took the lead again: Jackson passed the ball to Ibrahim Mbaye, moved into space for his return pass and completed his double. City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to hold the shot, and the ball went underneath him.

Late in the match, Haaland had a chance to equalise, but Maatsen cleared the ball off the goal line. It was Manchester City’s fourth consecutive defeat at Villa Park.

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