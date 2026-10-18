In Gqeberha, South Africa, the start of the second Test match between the South Africa and Australia national teams has been delayed. Australia won the toss and chose to field first, BBC Sport reports. Accordingly, South Africa will bat first.

Match in Gqeberha

The men's international Test match series fixture is being held at Dafabet St George's Park in Gqeberha. The second Test is scheduled for 18–22 October 2026, with its start set for 09:00 British time.

The officiating team includes Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Javagal Srinath and Arno Jacobs.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Team line-ups

South Africa are captained by Temba Bavuma. The hosts' starting line-up also includes Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

The Australian team is led by Pat Cummins. Australia's starting line-up includes Travis Head, Nick Maddinson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matt Renshaw, wicketkeeper Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Josh Hazlewood.

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