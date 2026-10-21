International Automobile Federation President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said that the scheduled final rounds of the Formula 1 season in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are expected to take place as planned. The Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail circuit is scheduled for November 29, while the race in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Circuit is set for December 6.

Ben Sulayem told reporters about this after the opening of FIA's new remote operations center in Biggin Hill, United Kingdom, TimesLIVE reports. According to him, at present nothing is preventing the two races from taking place, although he would not predict how the situation in the region will develop further.

Backup option for Formula 1

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who was also present at the opening of the center, previously said that the championship calendar had been confirmed. At the same time, the Italian circuit in Imola was mentioned as a backup option for the final round of the season should both races in the Persian Gulf countries have to be cancelled.

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Ben Sulayem said that his children remain in the Emirates and that he himself would be prepared to send FIA staff to the scheduled rounds. He added that the federation has contingency plans in case some employees are unable to travel.

Uncertainty over the Dakar Rally

At the same time, the FIA president expressed less confidence regarding the Dakar Rally, which is due to take place entirely in Saudi Arabia from January 1 to 15. The competition has been thrown into doubt amid an escalation in the confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi movement, which is linked to Iran. According to the source, the Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi cities, airports and energy infrastructure.

Due to the situation in the kingdom, the final round of the FIA World Rally Championship, which was due to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 11–14, was cancelled. According to Ben Sulayem, local organizers also requested the cancellation of the Saudi round of the Middle East Championship. A number of sporting events, including golf, cycling and tennis events, have also been cancelled or postponed in the country. Dakar organizers did not comment on reports of a possible relocation of the rally to Morocco. Ben Sulayem stressed that the FIA will not send staff, drivers or officials anywhere it considers the risks unacceptable.

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