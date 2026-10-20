Azerbaijani side Sabah lost 1:2 to Borussia Dortmund in Baku in a third-round Champions League match. Polish footballer Tymoteusz Puchacz provided an assist when the hosts equalized late in the first half, Interia Sport reports.

Two goals by Guirassy

The visitors opened the scoring as early as the 10th minute. Guirassy found space in Sabah's penalty area and accurately finished Borussia's attack. The German team held the advantage during the opening stage of the match, but the hosts began creating dangerous chances around the 30th minute.

In the 39th minute, Puchacz delivered a free kick into the penalty area, where McCarty headed the ball into the net to equalize. The teams went into the break level at 1:1.

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Decisive goal in the second half

After play resumed, Borussia took the lead again. Veerman sent a cross into the penalty area, and Guirassy completed his brace. In the 75th minute, Sabah substitute Mbina received a pass behind Dortmund's defenders but failed to convert the chance.

According to match statistics, Borussia registered 22 shots to Sabah's 13 and had 54% possession. The Dortmund side had eight shots on target, while the hosts had four. Before this match, Sabah had three points after two rounds: the team lost to Manchester United at Old Trafford and then defeated Prague's Slavia 2:0 at home.

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