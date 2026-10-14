In Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is expected next month to confirm the return of the Africa Cup of Nations to a biennial cycle. According to The Guardian, CAF president Patrice Motsepe is under growing pressure, while representatives of the continent's football associations are reportedly losing confidence in him.

Return to the biennial format

Last week, Motsepe announced his intention to return the tournament to being held every two years. This came 10 months after the decision to organize the Africa Cup of Nations every four years.

The idea of a biennial cycle has broad support in Africa, according to the publication's sources. At the same time, several sources told The Guardian that confidence in CAF's leadership has weakened and questioned Motsepe's management. It is claimed that most presidents of national associations were unaware of his intention to change the tournament's frequency before the issue was raised at a strategic conference in Cape Verde.

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Possible contenders

Motsepe also confirmed that he does not intend to run for a third term when his current mandate ends in 2029. On behalf of CAF's 54 member associations, he promised unconditional support for the re-election of FIFA president Gianni Infantino in March.

Among the possible contenders for the CAF presidency, The Guardian names Cameroon Football Federation president and CAF executive committee member Samuel Eto'o, Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania, and Yacine Idriss Diallo of Côte d'Ivoire. According to the publication, Motsepe's potential rivals are seeking Infantino's approval in case the South African billionaire leaves office early.

CAF statutes allow for an extraordinary general assembly to be convened following a written request from at least two-thirds of executive committee members. Concerns over finances are also growing within the confederation: the broadcasting agreement with IMG expires after the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. A CAF representative said the process of allocating future broadcasting rights is ongoing and no rights have yet been awarded.

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