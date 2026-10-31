In Chicago, USA, football club Chicago Fire set a new record for total attendance at home matches. A crowd of 25,841 attended the match against Orlando City, which ended 2:2, at Soldier Field. As a result, the club’s total home attendance for the season reached 419,492 people, reports Interia Sport.

New club benchmark

Chicago Fire set its previous record last year, when total attendance at home matches amounted to 398,644 spectators. The current season became the fourth in a row in which the club improved this figure.

Alex Calabrese, a journalist for the meninred97.com portal, linked the growing interest in the team to the popularization of football in the United States and Chicago Fire’s results. In his view, Robert Lewandowski’s transfer, whom he called a global superstar, also played a role. Calabrese believes that the Polish footballer attracted several thousand Polish fans to the matches.

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Goalless streak

The match against Orlando City was Lewandowski’s eighth consecutive game without scoring a goal. Chicago Fire had two matches left to play before the end of the regular season, and the team was fighting to retain fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Chicago Fire was due to play its next home match against Columbus Crew at the smaller SeatGeek Stadium, which holds fewer than 20,000 spectators. Soldier Field was to be occupied at that time by the American football team Chicago Bears. Calabrese also noted that the club plans to move to McDonald's Park stadium in 2028, with a capacity of about 22,000 seats.

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