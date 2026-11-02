Dynamo defeated Kryvbas in a match that was interrupted due to an air raid alert

The UPL Matchday 11 game between Kryvbas and Dynamo in Kryvyi Rih had to be suspended in the 73rd minute due to an air raid alert.

Players from both teams and fans took shelter.

At the time the match was halted, Dynamo Kyiv was leading 2–0. The goals were scored by Matviy Ponomarenko and Andriy Yarmolenko. However, Dynamo had been reduced to 10 men before halftime—Yarmolenko received a straight red card.

After the air raid alert was lifted, the game resumed. Dynamo managed to hold on to its lead and secured a 2–0 victory.

With this goal, Yarmolenko tied Shats’kikh and is now one step away from the Ukrainian league record.

Earlier, Dynamo captain Andriy Yarmolenko received his UEFA diploma.

Prior to that, Yarmolenko had returned to the starting lineup of the Ukrainian national team.

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