Everton earned a 1-0 away win over Newcastle in a Premier League match at St James' Park. The only goal in the 49th minute was scored by Thierno Barry, who sent the ball into an empty net after a mistake by goalkeeper Lukáš Hroniček, The Guardian reports.

Goalkeeper error and sending-off

At the start of the second half, Hroniček failed to hold Tyrique George's shot from the left, after which Barry put the ball into the net. In the first half, the teams created few dangerous chances: Harvey Barnes cut inside from the left flank several times to shoot, while Joelinton struck on the turn, but his attempt was blocked by James Tarkowski.

In the second half, Newcastle had a chance to level the score when Anthony Elanga played the ball at the far post after a cross from Barnes. The ball rolled along the goal line but did not fully cross it, and Everton cleared it.

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The visitors held on to their lead

Late in the match, Newcastle were reduced to 10 men: substitute Jacob Ramsey received his second yellow card in stoppage time. The hosts had 17 shots, but only two were on target. Everton had five shots on target from 16 attempts.

Possession was nearly even, with Newcastle having 51% against Everton's 49%. For Matthias Jaissle's team, it was their second defeat to Everton in five days: they had previously lost 1-3 in the English League Cup.

Jack Grealish was again left out of Everton's squad. According to the publication, he missed training without permission, thereby breaching club discipline. Meanwhile, Jarrad Branthwaite returned to the visitors' squad after missing two matches under the concussion protocol.

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