Polish outlet Interia Sport reported that the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) had allowed several Russian ski jumpers to compete in the World Cup. Among the admitted athletes is Yevhenii Klimov.

Jakub Janda's reaction

The FIS decision was criticized by former Czech ski jumper and politician Jakub Janda. In a post on social media platform X, he said that sport in Russia is an instrument of propaganda and spoke out against allowing Russian athletes to compete in international events.

Janda also stated that Russia, the aggressor state, should remain in complete sporting isolation because of its war against Ukraine, the killing of children, and nuclear threats against the West. At the end of his post, he called on Russian ski jumpers to compete in Siberia.

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Klimov's admission

According to the outlet, the inclusion of Klimov in the list of athletes allowed to start sparked the most discussion. Interia Sport writes that after the start of Russia's war against Ukraine, he displayed a glove with a Russian flag on the ski jump; in the ski jumping community, particularly in Poland, this gesture was perceived as a provocation.

The outlet also reports that Klimov, an Olympic medalist, took part in a rally at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in support of Vladimir Putin. According to Interia Sport, FIS responded positively to the International Olympic Committee's recommendation on admitting several Russian ski jumpers. The new Ski Jumping World Cup season is due to begin on November 20 in Lillehammer, Norway.

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