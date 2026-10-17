Glasgow Warriors beat Sale Sharks 47-27 in an Investec Champions Cup match at CorpAcq Stadium. The Scottish side earned a bonus point by scoring three more tries than their opponents, BBC Sport reports.

How the match unfolded

Sale started actively: Ben Curry broke away from a maul to score the opening try, and Arron Reed later crossed following a quick move. The hosts were reduced to 14 men after Glasgow were awarded a penalty try for an infringement in the maul — Gus Warr received a yellow card. Tom Roebuck later joined him in the sin bin after tripping visiting captain Kyle Steyn.

Steyn scored in the corner, while Jamie Dobie restored Glasgow's lead after a George Ford penalty had put Sale ahead. The visitors led 21-15 at half-time.

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Bonus point for Glasgow

In the second half, Alex Craig scored from close range. Sale responded with a try by Rekeiti Ma'asi-White, while Reed completed a double after a one-handed pass from Joe Carpenter. Tries by replacements Ollie Smith and Ottavio Tuipulotu secured victory and an additional tournament point for Glasgow.

The match began with a minute's silence in memory of former Sale second-row Hyrone Andrews, who died on Friday at the Johannesburg Lions team's hotel before their Champions Cup match against La Rochelle. The 31-year-old Andrews made 45 appearances for Sale Sharks.

In the second round of the Champions Cup, Glasgow will host Pau, while Sale will play Leinster in Dublin.

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