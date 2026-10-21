South African golfer Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, has announced his departure from LIV Golf. The 44-year-old athlete, who joined the league in 2022 and captained Southern Guards GC, plans to return to the DP World Tour in 2027, BBC Sport reports.

The golfer's decision

Oosthuizen called leaving LIV Golf the most difficult decision of his career. In a social media post, he said that moving from traditional golf to LIV Golf and Southern Guards GC five years ago was one of the best decisions of his life.

The golfer also said he supports the team format in golf. At the same time, he wants to independently control his playing schedule in order to remain competitive for several more years. Oosthuizen explained that the LIV 2.0 schedule would be difficult to combine with his plans.

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Oosthuizen became another prominent golfer to announce his departure from the league. Thomas Pieters, Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, David Puig and Adrian Meronk had previously made the same announcement. Last week, two-time major winner Jon Rahm reached an agreement to end his cooperation with LIV Golf and, according to BBC Sport, gave up approximately £75 million that the league was due to pay him.

LIV Golf's position

In September, LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund withdrew its multibillion-dollar backing. The league also received the opportunity to raise up to $300 million in financing from BC Partners Credit in an attempt to continue operating in the 2027 season.

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