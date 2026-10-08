Granit Xhaka reports suspended fine of 150,000 francs — BBC Sport

In Switzerland, Granit Xhaka, midfielder and captain of England's Sunderland, said he had received a suspended fine of 150,000 Swiss francs for obtaining a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate. BBC Sport reports.

According to the footballer, the fine was imposed as 50 daily rates of 3,000 Swiss francs each. The penalty is suspended for two years and will not be enforced if he commits no new offences during that period. Xhaka also said that he had already paid the court costs.

Footballer's statement

The midfielder wrote on Instagram that he accepts the decision and takes responsibility for his actions. He had previously stated that he distrusted the vaccine and was affected by anxiety and uncertainty.

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According to BBC Sport, Xhaka was suspected of obtaining the certificate in 2022, when he played for London's Arsenal. After his previous statement, the footballer left the Switzerland national team's camp and missed Nations League matches against Scotland, North Macedonia and Slovenia.

Certificate rules in Switzerland

Switzerland's public health authority stated that there was no general legal obligation to obtain or possess such a certificate. At the same time, the document was required for access to certain events, establishments and travel abroad. These restrictions remained in force until spring 2022, after which certificates were mainly issued to meet requirements during overseas travel.

Xhaka is expected to return to the pitch on Saturday, when Sunderland host Brighton. The team's head coach, Régis Le Bris, declined to comment on matters external to the club, but said that the footballer had trained well during the international break.

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