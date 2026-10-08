In Shanghai, Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz, after defeating Australian James Duckworth in straight sets, is preparing for a match against Novak Djokovic. In the second set, Duckworth took the game to a tiebreak, but Hurkacz secured the victory.

Recovery after health problems

Before the tournament in Shanghai, Hurkacz's participation was in doubt due to problems with his adductor muscle. Because of them, he retired early from his match against Alex de Minaur at the tournament in Beijing.

After the match against Duckworth, the tennis player said that he feels better, was able to complete the match and win. According to him, he devoted a lot of time to recovery in preparation for the tournament.

According to Interia Sport, Hurkacz called the tournament in Shanghai his favorite, while noting that a series of matches and flights is a difficult challenge.

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Eight Djokovic wins in head-to-head meetings

The upcoming match will be the ninth head-to-head meeting between Hurkacz and Djokovic. The Serbian tennis player won all eight previous matches.

Hurkacz said that he wants to show high-quality tennis against Djokovic, and that to win he needs to serve well and play confidently from the baseline. Djokovic approaches the match after his recent victory at the tournament in Beijing.

The Pole also thanked fans for their support and noted that the match against Djokovic will be an opportunity for him to assess his own level.

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