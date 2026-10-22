England captain Harry Brook set an One Day International cricket (ODI) record by reaching 200 runs off 114 balls. In Rawalpindi, Pakistan, England finished their innings in the tri-series match against Sri Lanka at 429/4, Dawn reports.

Brook's record

Brook scored 202 runs off 116 balls, becoming the first English cricketer to make a double century in an ODI. During his innings, he hit 10 sixes and 21 fours.

The previous record for the fastest double century in an ODI belonged to India's Shubman Gill. Last month, he reached 200 runs off 117 balls in a match against the West Indies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Brook was dismissed off the final ball of the innings, caught off the bowling of fast bowler Janith Liyanage. Before that, England scored 156 runs in the final 10 overs.

Partners' results

Joe Root scored 69 runs off 66 balls and, in his 197th ODI match, became the first English batter to surpass 8,000 runs in this format. Tom Banton opened the innings with 50 runs off 51 balls, while Will Jacks remained not out on 66 runs, hitting three sixes and eight fours.

Brook and Jacks scored 185 runs off 79 balls in a fourth-wicket partnership. Earlier, Brook and Root added 159 runs in a third-wicket partnership. The score of 429/4 was England's first total of more than 400 runs in an ODI in Pakistan. The previous record at venues in the country was 375/3, scored by Pakistan against Zimbabwe in Lahore in 2015.

Read us on