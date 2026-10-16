British tennis player Sonay Kartal defeated Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the Wuhan Open quarterfinals in China, 6:2, 2:6, 6:4. Kartal will face Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament.

Three sets and a decisive break

As Interia Sport reports, Kartal stuck to an attacking strategy in the first set and won it 6:2. During the set, Svitolina took a medical timeout due to pain in the area of her arm between the wrist and elbow.

After returning to the court, Svitolina broke early in the second set, took her opponent’s serve twice and levelled the match at one set apiece, 6:2. In the deciding set, the players had no break points until the tenth game.

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At 5:4, Kartal earned the first break point of the set and converted it. Svitolina made a forehand error, sending the ball out, and the match ended with the British player’s victory.

Ostapenko also advanced

In the other quarterfinal, Ostapenko defeated Diana Shnaider, 7:6 (6), 6:1. The match lasted 105 minutes. Thus, Kartal and Ostapenko reached the semifinals from the bottom half of the draw.

After the defeats of Shnaider and Svitolina, Poland’s Iga Swiatek has the highest seed among the players remaining in the tournament. Polish tennis player Maja Chwalinska also reached the quarterfinals. The Wuhan Open concludes the WTA 1000 tournament season.

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