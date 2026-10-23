Polish tennis player Katarzyna Kawa, after losing to Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Ningbo Open in China, decided not to compete in the qualifying draw for the WTA 250 event in Guangzhou. This was reported by Interia Sport.

One set won in a match against the world No. 1

Kawa lost to Rybakina 1:6, 6:3, 1:6. For the 33-year-old tennis player from Kudowa-Zdrój, it was her first match against the world No. 1. She reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo through qualifying and recorded four wins, spending a total of six hours on court.

The first set against Rybakina lasted 22 minutes and ended 6:1 in favor of the representative of Kazakhstan. In the second set, Kawa seized the initiative and won it 6:3, although she did not convert five opportunities to take a 5:1 lead. In the deciding set, Rybakina again won 6:1.

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Skipping qualifying in Guangzhou

When the match in Ningbo ended, it was around 22:00 local time. The following day, Kawa was scheduled to play Czech player Linda Fruhvirtová in the first round of qualifying for the tournament in Guangzhou. The cities are separated by nearly 1,400 kilometers: according to the publication, the flight takes about two hours, while the train journey takes approximately ten hours.

The tennis player decided not to take risks and to rest. In an Instagram post, she said that she was satisfied with her progress at the highest level and wanted to take a break. Kawa's next tournament is expected to be the WTA 250 event in India, where she will compete for a place in the top 100 of the rankings.

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