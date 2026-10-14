Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska defeated Czech player Marie Bouzková in the second round of the Wuhan Open tournament in Wuhan, China. After losing the first set, Chwalińska won the match 1:6, 6:1, 6:1 and advanced to the third round, Interia Sport reports.

Poor start and a change in the course of the match

At the beginning of the match, both players were confident on their serves, but Bouzková broke in the fourth game. The Czech player extended her lead to 4:1 and later broke her opponent's serve once again. She finished the first set 6:1.

In the second set, Chwalińska turned the match around. At 2:1, she secured a break after a double fault by Bouzková. The Czech player had two opportunities to break back immediately, but the Polish tennis player held her serve. In the sixth game, Chwalińska converted her fourth break point and then levelled the match in sets — 6:1.

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Two breaks in the decisive set

In the third set, Chwalińska immediately recovered from 0:30 down on Bouzková's serve and broke. She consolidated the advantage on her own serve and took a 3:0 lead. Bouzková broke back once, but in the fifth game Chwalińska took her opponent's serve again.

At the end of that game, play was briefly stopped so Chwalińska could replace her shoelaces. After the match resumed, she secured another break and did not concede a single game to Bouzková until the end of the match. For a place in the Wuhan Open quarterfinals, Chwalińska will play against Iva Jovic or Dayana Yastremska.

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