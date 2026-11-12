Dynamo legend Maksym Shatskikh was released from his club in Kyrgyzstan

Former Dynamo Kyiv forward Maksym Shatskikh is now out of a job. The Kyrgyz football club “Asia,” which until recently was led by the 48-year-old Ukrainian coach, announced on November 12 that it was ending its collaboration with him and his coaching staff.

“Asia” reported that, along with Maksym Shatskikh, fitness coach Vitaliy Shpanyuk, analyst coach Mykola Tyshchenko, goalkeeper coach Mykyta Shkvyryn, and defensive coach Oleg Gerasyuk also left the team.

The club did not disclose the reason for the dismissal of the coaching staff led by Shatskikh.

Maksym Shatskikh had been at the helm of Kyrgyzstan’s “Asia” since November 2025.

During that time, under his leadership, the team played 34 matches, winning 19, drawing eight, and losing seven.

In its debut season in 2026, “Asia” finished fourth in the standings.

Prior to this, Shatskikh served as head coach of the “Andijan” and “Pakhtakor” clubs, and was also an assistant coach at “Rotor” and Kyiv’s “Dynamo.”

Earlier, media reports suggested that Maksym Shatskikh might return to Kyiv’s “Dynamo” and take over the team following Igor Kostyuk’s resignation. According to reports, the coach could allegedly return to Kyiv in 2027.

Shatskikh himself has made no secret of the fact that he would like to work again at the Kyiv club, to which he has dedicated a significant part of his career.

“After all, I devoted ten years of my life to it. So, of course, this is also one of my dreams and aspirations. I’m ready for such an opportunity right now. So, even in the current situation, I have a tremendous desire to work at a top-tier club, achieve great results, and win trophies together with the team. I have a strong desire,” Shatskikh said.

At this time, there is no official information regarding the Ukrainian coach’s next position.

Earlier, Andriy Yarmolenko scored against “Epicenter” in the 6th round of the UPL and made Ukrainian soccer history.

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