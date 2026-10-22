In the Polish city of Poznań, Lech will play against England's Sunderland in the Europa League on Thursday at 18:45. The Polish club has not yet earned any points in the tournament's group stage: the team lost to Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen by identical 0:4 scores.

As RMF24 reports, Lech head coach Niels Frederiksen acknowledged the difficulty of the situation but stressed that his team does not intend to give up. According to him, the opponent plays in the English Premier League and regularly faces strong rivals, but Lech sees its chances.

Sunderland lead the group

Sunderland are bottom of the English championship after a 0:2 defeat to Bournemouth. At the same time, the English club have secured two wins in the Europa League and lead the group.

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For Sunderland, this is their first appearance in European competition in 53 years. The team earned the right to play in the tournament thanks to finishing seventh in the previous Premier League season.

Absences in Lech's squad

Lech will play the match without Alireza Sayyadmanesh, Robert Gumny, Wojciech Mońka, João Moutinho and Alex Douglas. Ali Gholizadeh will join the team only next year.

Defender Michał Gurgul, who in recent weeks started almost every match in the starting lineup and stayed on the pitch from the first to the final minute, said that competition for his position motivates him to work harder. Frederiksen also noted that the team need to improve their defensive play and withstand opponents' pressure better.

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