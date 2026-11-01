Robert Lewandowski remained on the Chicago Fire bench ahead of the away MLS regular-season match against the Colorado Rapids in the United States. As Interia Sport reports, the team’s head coach Gregg Berhalter did not include the Polish forward in the starting lineup.

Chicago Fire lineup

Chicago Fire’s starting lineup included Chris Brady, Jonathan Dean, Jack Elliott, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Noah Allen, Philip Zinckernagel, Anton Salétros, G. D’Avilla, Jonathan Bamba, Johan Gómez and Maren Haile-Selassie.

On the bench alongside Lewandowski were Josh Cohen, Leonardo Barroso, Andrew Gutman, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Puso Dithejane, André Franco, Anzor Mekvabishvili and Mauricio Pineda.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Standings situation

Chicago Fire have already secured a place in the MLS playoffs, but the team’s final position following the regular season has not yet been determined. The match against the Colorado Rapids was due to start at 2:30 a.m. Polish time on November 1.

According to the outlet, Lewandowski last scored for Chicago Fire on September 10 in the MLS match against Inter Miami, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Since then, he has played eight league matches without scoring. Earlier this season, the forward also started the match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the bench on October 7.

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