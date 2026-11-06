Dynamo's captain was suspended for three games ahead of the match against Shakhtar

Andriy Yarmolenko, a winger for Kyiv’s “Dynamo,” received a three-match suspension and a one-match suspended suspension following a decision by the Control and Disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian Football Association.

The punishment was imposed after the player was sent off for rough play against an opponent during last week’s Premier League match against Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih.

In addition, the Control and Disciplinary Committee announced its decision regarding “White-and-Blue” forward Eduardo Guerrero, who was suspended for two matches following a red card he received after the conclusion of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16 match against Donetsk’s “Shakhtar.” The Panamanian forward has already missed the game against “Kryvbas” and will not be able to help the Kyiv team in their Premier League match against “Shakhtar” on November 8.

This was reported by “Glavkom.”

Dynamo defeated Kryvbas in a match that was interrupted due to an air raid alert.

Prior to that, Yarmolenko tied Shatskikh’s record and is now one step away from the Ukrainian league record.

Earlier, Dynamo captain Andriy Yarmolenko earned his UEFA coaching license.

Prior to that, Yarmolenko returned to the starting lineup of the Ukrainian national team.

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