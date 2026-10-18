In France's Brittany region, Lorient defeated Monaco 1-0 in a Ligue 1 match, preventing their opponents from returning to the top of the standings. Noah Cadiou scored the only goal in the second half from the penalty spot, The Guardian reports.

Congestion at the top of Ligue 1

After the defeat, Monaco remained among four teams level on points at the top of the table. Paris FC joined that group after beating Rennes 4-3. Lassine Sinayoko converted a penalty in stoppage time, while Rennes forward Esteban Lepaul scored a hat-trick of penalties.

French champions PSG, who had beaten Strasbourg 3-1 the previous day, led the table on goals scored, ahead of Paris FC and Lille. Monaco trailed the leaders on goal difference. Marseille thrashed Angers 5-2, while Auxerre defeated Le Havre 3-1 thanks to a brace from Cameroonian forward Danny Namaso.

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Leverkusen's comeback win

In the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Freiburg 2-1. Ibrahim Maza and Patrik Schick scored for the Leverkusen club. After an opening defeat to Elversberg, the team had collected 13 points from a possible 18 and stood fourth, level on points with third-placed Freiburg.

Bottom-side Borussia Mönchengladbach lost 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim and remained without a point this season. In Serie A, Como ended a three-match winless run by beating Fiorentina 3-1, while Milan defeated Atalanta 3-2.

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