Latvian tennis player Jelena Ostapenko defeated Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open tournament in Wuhan, China. The match ended 7:6(6), 6:1 in Ostapenko’s favor, sending her into the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event.

Comeback in the first set

Shnaider, seeded 11th, took a 5:2 lead in the opening set. She had a set point in the ninth game on her own serve but failed to convert it. Ostapenko recovered a one-break deficit, levelled the score at 5:5 and later took the set to a tiebreak.

In the tiebreak, the Latvian led 6:3, but Shnaider managed to level the score. The decisive points went to Ostapenko, who won the first set 7:6(6). According to Interia Sport, the opening set lasted 67 minutes.

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The second set goes to Ostapenko

In the second set, Ostapenko quickly took control by winning the first three games. Shnaider won the fourth game but did not win another one afterwards. Ostapenko completed the match in 105 minutes.

In the semifinals, the Latvian tennis player will face Elina Svitolina or Sonay Kartal. Ostapenko also retained the possibility of meeting Iga Swiatek at the tournament: for this to happen, the Polish tennis player must defeat Ann Li and then Maia Chwalinska or Maria Sakkari.

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