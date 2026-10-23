Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said he would like to continue racing in Formula 1 in order to take part in the African Grand Prix, which is planned to be held in Rwanda in the early 2030s. The race is to take place at a new circuit in Bugesera, about 40 km south of the country’s capital, Kigali.

As The Guardian reports, the 41-year-old British driver said ahead of the United States Grand Prix that racing in Africa had been his dream. Hamilton noted that he would seek to stay fit and continue his career if he can deliver good results over the next year.

Race in Rwanda

Last week, Formula 1 confirmed a 10-year agreement to hold the African Grand Prix in Rwanda. The first race is scheduled for the early 2030s, and the circuit in Bugesera has not yet been built.

Hosting the round is expected to mark Formula 1’s return to the African continent for the first time since 1993, when a race was held at the Kyalami circuit in South Africa. The new round is supported by the Rwandan government and the Rwanda Development Board, which intend to develop the venue not only for motorsport but also for economic development.

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According to The Guardian, Hamilton is likely to have a contract with Ferrari until the end of the 2027 season. If he races until 2030, he will be at least in his mid-40s. Currently, the oldest Formula 1 driver is 45-year-old Fernando Alonso.

Criticism of the agreement

The decision to hold the Grand Prix in Rwanda has been criticized over the human rights situation in the country. Amnesty UK campaigns chief Felix Jakens called the 10-year contract an instance of sportswashing for the Rwandan authorities and cited arbitrary detentions, torture and the suppression of freedom of speech in the country.

Hamilton, however, believes that the round could be a positive factor for Africa. He noted that holding the race does not mean ignoring the country’s problems and also expressed hope that the event would encourage people to learn more about the history and present day of the African continent.

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