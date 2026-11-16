The Zhytomyr soccer club “Polissya” has released winger Beni Makuan, officially ending its partnership with the foreign player.

The Congolese player and the “Polissya Wolves” terminated the contract by mutual agreement. The contract was originally set to run through the summer of 2028. However, Makuan has long been out of the Zhytomyr coaching staff’s plans.

The African player joined “Polissya” in the summer of 2023. French club “Montpellier” received 250,000 euros for him at the time. At first, Makouana was a key player, but he later lost his spot in the starting lineup due to disciplinary issues. During the 2024–25 season, he spent an underwhelming six months on loan at the Cherkasy Training Center.

This season, Makwana played for “Polissya-2” in the First League. There, the winger appeared in 11 matches. The Congolese player recorded one goal and one assist.

As a reminder, Polissya defeated Dynamo while playing with a man down.

Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” defeated “Kolos” in the ninth round of the Ukrainian Premier League and solidified its position at the top of the standings. Matches for the current round of the Ukrainian championship are underway.

Andriy Yarmolenko, a winger for Kyiv’s Dynamo, successfully completed a soccer management training program at the UEFA Academy and received the corresponding certificate. The educational platform offers specialized courses in management, the organization of sports competitions, and administrative activities in soccer.

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