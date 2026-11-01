Real Madrid defeated Racing Santander 3:0 away on November 1 in a match of the 11th round of La Liga in Spain. Thanks to this result, the Madrid club reduced the gap to league leaders Barcelona to three points, Interia Sport reports.

Three goals before the break

The visitors opened the scoring in the 11th minute: Kylian Mbappé converted a penalty awarded after he was fouled in the penalty area. Ten minutes later, Jude Bellingham doubled Real's advantage. The Englishman received a pass from Arda Güler, beat the goalkeeper and sent the ball into an empty net.

Real scored their third goal in the 36th minute. Yan Diomande capitalized on a rebound after a corner kick and fired a first-time shot under the crossbar. By halftime, the Madrid team were leading 3:0.

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VAR overturned a penalty for the hosts

In the second half, Racing had an opportunity to reduce the deficit. In the 72nd minute, the referee awarded a penalty after Aurélien Tchouaméni handled the ball, but overturned the decision after a VAR review. Mbappé also had a chance in the 60th minute, but his shot hit the post.

In stoppage time, Bellingham sent the ball into the net for a second time, but the goal was disallowed for offside. According to the match statistics, Real had 21 shots compared with Racing's 10 and enjoyed 55% possession. The day before, Barcelona defeated Deportivo Alavés 6:1.

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