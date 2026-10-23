Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka could miss up to eight weeks with a quadriceps injury sustained in the Champions League match against Bayern at the Allianz Arena. The 25-year-old footballer was substituted early in the game, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

According to BBC Sport, preliminary examinations give the club's medical staff reason to believe that Saka will be out for at least six weeks, although his recovery could take longer. The footballer is due to undergo an MRI scan on Friday afternoon to determine the extent of the injury more precisely.

Arteta awaits examination results

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said the club needs further examinations and assessments from specialists. According to him, a significant amount of fluid in the area of the injury complicated the initial assessment of its severity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Saka will already miss Saturday's home English Premier League match against Everton. Arsenal, who are in second place, will seek to reduce the three-point gap to league leaders Manchester City.

Possible missed matches

If the preliminary forecast is confirmed, the winger risks missing a number of important matches for the Gunners, as well as England's upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

Saka has had several health issues in previous seasons. Due to an Achilles tendon injury sustained in March, he missed the international break and seven Arsenal matches. In December 2024, the footballer underwent surgery after a hamstring injury and did not play for 101 days in the 2024-25 season. This season, he has scored four goals in 11 matches.

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