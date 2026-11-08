Shakhtar and Dynamo played to a draw in the UPL's marquee match of the round

Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” and Kyiv’s “Dynamo” played to a 0–0 draw in their Ukrainian Premier League Matchday 12 clash. The match took place at “Arena Lviv.”

The key moment of the match was the ejection of Vinícius Tobias in the 53rd minute. After reviewing the VAR, the referee showed the Brazilian a red card for striking Vladislav Dubinchak with his hand.

Dynamo gained a numerical advantage and seized the initiative, but failed to score. Shakhtar goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk made several key saves to keep his team in the game.

Following the draw, Shakhtar returned to first place in the standings with 29 points and a game in hand. Polissya has 28 points, while Dynamo sits in third place with 23 points.

Prior to this, Yarmolenko tied Shats’kikh and is one step away from the Ukrainian league record.

Earlier, Dynamo captain Andriy Yarmolenko earned his UEFA diploma.

Prior to that, Yarmolenko returned to the starting lineup for the Ukrainian national team.

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