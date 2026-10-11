Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz defeated China's Yi Zhou in the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai, China. The match ended with a score of 6:2, 3:6, 6:3. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Advantage in the first set

In the opening set, Hurkacz broke his opponent's serve twice and secured a confident 6:2 win. In the fifth game, the Pole converted his second break point and later won another game on return. At 5:2, he confidently served out the set.

Zhou, who was playing on a wildcard, was ranked 277th in the ATP rankings and had previously defeated 24th seed Lorenzo Musetti in a match decided by a third-set tiebreak. Before facing the Chinese player, Hurkacz beat Novak Djokovic 6:4, 6:3. It was the Pole's first victory over the Serb after eight defeats in their previous head-to-head matches.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Decisive set

The second set went to Zhou, 6:3. In the eighth game, he secured a break before successfully serving out the set. Before the start of the decisive set, Hurkacz left the court and returned after a break in the locker room.

In the third set, the Pole saved two break points at 15:40 in the third game. The eighth game proved crucial: Zhou led 30:0 on his own serve but lost four consecutive points. After that, Hurkacz served for the win. In the match for a place in the quarterfinals, he will play the winner of the meeting between Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Frances Tiafoe.

Read us on