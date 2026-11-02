Less than a week before the start of the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, the WTA published an updated ranking. Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek dropped to ninth place, allowing Czech player Linda Noskova to move ahead. As Interia Sport reports, the new ranking took into account the deduction of points for last year's season-ending tournament in Riyadh and all penalties for an insufficient number of WTA 500 tournaments played.

Swiatek lost 201 points

Swiatek had 201 points deducted from her total: 200 points for winning a WTA Finals match last year and one additional point. Instead of her result at the Bad Homburg tournament, where the Polish player lost in the first round, a penalty zero was counted toward her ranking.

Swiatek has 4,188 points and trails Noskova, who is in eighth position with 4,343 points. Karolina Muchova remains seventh with 4,665 points. The article notes that one title at one of the final WTA 500 tournaments in Ningbo or Tokyo would be enough for Swiatek to overtake the Czech tennis player after Muchova's points are deducted.

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Changes in the top five

Elena Rybakina remains the ranking leader with 8,099 points. Aryna Sabalenka is second with 6,485 points, while Mirra Andreeva is third with 6,306 points. An additional 65 points were deducted from Sabalenka's ranking, reducing her lead over Andreeva to 179 points.

There was also a change in fourth place: Coco Gauff, who has 5,763 points, moved ahead of Jessica Pegula by just three points. Pegula received another penalty zero and now has 5,760 points. Elina Svitolina is sixth in the ranking with 5,121 points.

Positions of other Polish tennis players

Maja Chwalinska lost one position and is ranked 12th with 3,016 points. Magdalena Frech is in 50th place, while Magda Linette is 68th. Katarzyna Kawa dropped nine places to 115th, while Martyna Kubka reached a career-best 145th position.

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