American tennis player Iva Jovic defeated Jasmine Paolini in the round of 16 at the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo. The match ended 6:4, 6:3 in favor of the 18-year-old Jovic, who was seeded fourth.

Interia Sport reported the match result. In the first set, Paolini saved two break points at 1:1 and later broke serve, but Jovic quickly leveled the score. At the end of the set, the American won it 6:4.

Jovic's advantage in the second set

At the start of the second set, Jovic won three games in a row. Paolini reduced the deficit by converting a break point at 0:3 and later broke her opponent's serve once more. However, the Italian was unable to build on her success: at 3:5, she was serving to stay in the match but lost the game. Jovic converted her second match point opportunity.

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Third attempt in the Asian swing

This is Jovic's first quarterfinal appearance since winning the tournament in Guadalajara on September 19. Before Ningbo, the American competed at Asian tournaments in Beijing and Wuhan, where she was stopped by Polish tennis players: Iga Swiatek defeated Jovic in the fourth round in Beijing 6:1, 6:3, while Maja Chwalinska beat her in the third round of the Wuhan Open, 6:4, 6:1.

In the quarterfinals in Ningbo, Jovic will play Alexandra Eala or Diana Shnaider. Paolini, who has Polish roots on her mother's side, previously defeated Anhelina Kalinina in Ningbo.

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