Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska reached the semifinals of the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open tournament in Wuhan, China. In the quarterfinals, the 25-year-old athlete defeated Greece's Maria Sakkari 6:0, 3:6, 7:5.

Victory in three sets

Chwalińska's match against Sakkari lasted more than two and a half hours. The Polish player won the first set 6:0, lost the second set and claimed victory in a tense third set.

After the match, Chwalińska said that the match was very difficult and physically exhausting. She also noted that she had already played Sakkari twice and that both previous encounters had been difficult.

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Statistical achievement

According to Interia Sport, Opta Ace statisticians named Chwalińska the second tennis player since 2009 whose first three WTA semifinals in her career came at Grand Slam, WTA 1000 and WTA 500 tournaments. The first player on such a list was American Danielle Collins, who reached the semifinals at the Australian Open, in Miami and San Jose.

Earlier, Chwalińska reached the semifinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Singapore and the Roland Garros final. Her opponent in the Wuhan Open semifinals was to be determined in the match between American Ann Li and Iga Świątek.

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