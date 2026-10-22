American coach Brad Gilbert highly praised Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska's performance at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, China, on the Tennis Channel program. As Interia Sport reports, Gilbert noted that the athlete found her game during the Asian tournaments and dominated in Wuhan.

Path to the title in Wuhan

According to the publication, 25-year-old Chwalińska won the first WTA title of her career in Wuhan, at a WTA 1000-category tournament. On her way to the final, she defeated Maria Sakkari and Iga Świątek. In the decisive match, the Polish player lost the first set to Sonay Kartal 2:6 but won the next two sets, 6:4 and 6:2.

Following this success, Chwalińska rose to 11th place in the world rankings, Interia Sport writes.

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Brad Gilbert's assessment

Gilbert, who previously worked with Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Coco Gauff, drew attention to the tennis player's results before the Asian leg of the season. According to him, after Roland Garros, Chwalińska won only one match before traveling to Asia, then reached the semifinals in Singapore and won in Wuhan.

The coach also noted that there were many opportunities in the tournament because a number of tennis players were eliminated early, but Chwalińska was the one who managed to take advantage of them. The publication noted that Polish fans are awaiting her performance in Tokyo.

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