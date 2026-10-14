The Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition tournament in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, has been postponed from October 21–24 to December 27–30. Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev were due to compete, The National reports.

New dates for the competition

The tournament was planned to be held at ANB Arena, located about 30 kilometers from King Khalid International Airport. According to the publication, the competition was postponed due to ongoing attacks on Riyadh’s airports carried out by Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis.

The organizers said the decision reflects Riyadh Season’s commitment to holding sporting events to the highest standards. They noted that they had assessed the organizational and logistical challenges of staging the tournament, as well as their potential impact on the spectator experience.

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Participants and prize money

In addition to Alcaraz, Djokovic and Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur and Learner Tien were due to take to the court. The tournament was planned to be broadcast on Netflix.

Each Six Kings Slam participant is set to receive £1.2 million, while the winner is to receive an additional £3.5 million. The two previous editions were won by Italian Jannik Sinner, who defeated Alcaraz in both finals.

Three Saudi Pro League matches were also postponed in Saudi Arabia this week for logistical reasons. The Asian Tour also said it is monitoring the security situation ahead of the Saudi International golf tournament, scheduled to take place in Riyadh on November 18–21.

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