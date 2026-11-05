Norwegian side Viking defeated Azerbaijani club Sabah of Baku 4-1 in Stavanger in a fourth-round Champions League match. The hosts claimed their first win of the current tournament season, Interia Sport reports.

Sabah scored first

The visitors opened the scoring as early as the 11th minute: Patrick Orphé Mbina scored following a counterattack that began after a corner near Sabah's goal. It was the Gabonese forward's first Champions League goal.

Viking equalised in the 27th minute. Erik Botheim scored with a volley after a cross from the left flank. Before the break, Polish footballer Tymoteusz Puchacz was active for Sabah: he delivered a cross to Steve Solvet and took a shot after which the team won a corner.

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Three goals after the break

Viking took the lead in the 69th minute. Akim Zedadka handled the ball in his own penalty area, and Zlatko Tripic converted the penalty with a rebound after the goalkeeper's save. In the 77th minute, Sabah were reduced to 10 men: Aden McCarthy was initially shown a yellow card, but after a video review the referee sent him off.

The hosts scored twice more late in the match. Henrik Falchener found the net in the 81st minute, while Botheim completed his brace in stoppage time. After the defeat, Sabah dropped to 31st place in the table, with three points after four rounds.

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