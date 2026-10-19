In an Italian Serie A match, Atalanta lost to Milan 2-3, while Nicola Zalewski provided an assist after coming on as a substitute. As Interia Sport reports, the Polish footballer entered the pitch in the 59th minute and assisted Gianluca Gaetano seven minutes later.

Atalanta’s comeback attempt

Until approximately the 60th minute, Milan held a three-goal lead. According to the source, the score could have been even higher, but Gonçalo Ramos failed to convert a penalty awarded to the Rossoneri.

In the 66th minute, Gaetano reduced Atalanta’s deficit after Zalewski’s pass. In the 81st minute, Nikola Krstović scored another goal, but the Bergamo team was unable to equalize.

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Italian media ratings

Italian media positively assessed Zalewski’s performance. Davide Bigani of Eurosport and Monica Colombo of Corriere della Sera each gave him 6.5 points out of 10. Jacopo Pigliacampo of Virgilio Sport also rated his display at 6.5, noting that the player’s introduction added pace and unpredictability to Atalanta’s attack.

Andrea Sereni of La Repubblica gave Zalewski 7 points and called him “devilish,” highlighting his assist for Gaetano. Atalanta are scheduled to play their next Serie A match against Frosinone on October 25, while on October 22 they will face Ajax in the Conference League.

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