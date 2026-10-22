Password manager 1Password has launched the 1Password for Agents platform, which enables AI agents to log in to a user's personal accounts without access to their passwords or other credentials. TechCrunch reports.

How the platform works

When an agent attempts to log in on a user's behalf, a unique digital key is sent to 1Password to verify the agent's digital identity. The user then receives a notification about the login attempt and can independently approve the request.

After confirmation, 1Password logs in to the account on behalf of the digital assistant by filling in the credentials. This allows the agent to complete the assigned task without receiving the passwords themselves, secrets, or other access data.

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The company noted that giving an agent a password or other credentials is a common simplification, but copies of such information may be stored in places the user no longer controls. According to 1Password, the platform is intended to allow tasks to be delegated to AI agents while retaining control over login data.

Supported agents

Users can choose an agent, including Anthropic's Claude Duet, Dots or OpenAI's ChatGPT Work, Grok Bot, Meta Muse, and agents from the startup Town. 1Password said it is working with other companies to expand the service.

The launch came amid Axios reports that U.S. banks have begun detecting AI agent activity in customer accounts. According to the outlet, banks often find it difficult to determine whether such activity is connected to a request from the user themselves. A Chase representative advised customers not to share their logins and passwords with anyone.

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