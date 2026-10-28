Amazon has unveiled the Echo Studio with Home Camera smart speaker with a built-in 13-megapixel camera. The device can determine where the user is in a room and adjust the volume of music or an audiobook as they move around. Ars Technica reports on the new product.

Camera and Alexa+

According to Amazon, Alexa+ will be able to see and recognize objects in front of the camera and assist the user in real time. For example, a user can show a box of a board game and ask for an explanation of the rules, or display a cereal package to order other flavors.

The speaker can also be used as a home camera: the owner will be able to remotely view the room from a smartphone, including to check on a pet or whether a light is on. In the future, Amazon plans to add the ability to pair the device with Fire TV for video calls, but it did not name a launch date for this feature.

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Specifications and privacy

The new model has the same audio components as the regular Echo Studio: a 3.75-inch woofer and three full-range drivers. Both versions support Dolby Atmos, HD lossless audio, and the Advanced Room Adaptation feature, which, according to Amazon, continuously adjusts the sound to the acoustics of the room.

Both devices are equipped with an array of four microphones and an AZ3 Pro processor with an AI accelerator for the generative Alexa+ assistant. The camera can be turned off in the Alexa app, and the device has a dedicated button to turn off the microphones and camera. Amazon also stated that the built-in LED on the Echo Studio with Home Camera turns on when an image or video is transmitted to the cloud.

The Echo Studio with Home Camera costs $250, which is $30 more than the version without a camera.

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