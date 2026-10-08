Amazon has unveiled a new line of Alexa tablets, including the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, Alexa Tablet 11, and Alexa Tablet 8. The devices run Android, have access to the Google Play Store from the start of sales, and support the Alexa+ AI assistant. This was reported by TechCrunch.

Previously, Amazon tablets ran Fire OS and came with the company’s own app store. An Amazon spokesperson told the publication that Alexa Tablets are a separate product line with new hardware and a new operating system, rather than renamed Fire Tablets.

The flagship model with a 120 Hz display

The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro features a 12-inch screen with a density of 280 ppi, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The device is 6.5 mm thick. The tablet will be available with a standard display or a matte Nanomatte version with an anti-glare coating.

According to Amazon, the 12 Pro delivers nearly three times higher computing performance and nine times higher graphics performance than any tablet the company has previously released. The device is equipped with Dolby Atmos speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, and is expected to provide up to 16 hours of video playback. The Alexa Tablet Pro Pen stylus and Pro Keyboard were also introduced for the model.

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Junior devices and Alexa+

The Alexa Tablet 11 has an 11-inch 2.5K display with a density of 276 ppi, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The manufacturer claims up to 15 hours of video playback and the presence of two Dolby Atmos speakers. The most compact Alexa Tablet 8 has an 8.7-inch screen, an aluminum body, and weighs 329 grams.

All three models feature Alexa+ integration. The assistant can be invoked by voice or with the Ask Alexa button, including for smart home control. The On-Screen Intelligence feature is intended to allow Alexa to analyze screen content and provide contextual responses. The tablets also received an updated Kindle reading mode: after opening the app, notifications are disabled, blue light exposure is reduced, and battery life can reach 20 hours.

The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro starts at $499.99, while the Nanomatte version starts at $549.99. The Alexa Tablet 11 will cost from $329.99, and the Alexa Tablet 8 from $229.99. Sales in the United States, Mexico, and Canada will begin on October 14, 2026, and in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain on October 19.

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