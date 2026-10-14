Anthropic, the developer of the Claude model, has opened an office in Singapore and signed a memorandum of understanding with the country’s government on cooperation in artificial intelligence. The agreement covers AI safety, model evaluations, responsible technology deployment and incident response, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Cooperation on AI safety

The memorandum was signed on October 13 on the sidelines of the Singapore International Cyber Week conference by Anthropic co-founder Benjamin Mann and Chng Kai Fong, permanent secretary at Singapore’s Ministry of Digital Development and Information. Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo and Anthropic’s head of policy for the Asia-Pacific region, Michael Sellitto, attended the ceremony.

Mann said that one of the key areas of cooperation would be safety evaluations of new models. According to him, models’ capabilities cannot always be fully predicted during training, so engagement with AI safety institutes is needed to understand the risks and benefits of such systems at the development stage.

He also noted that the memorandum should help explore mechanisms for partnerships between the government and businesses for the safe and responsible development of technologies, as well as their impact on society and the labor market.

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Office in the Raffles Place district

Anthropic’s new office is located in the Raffles Place business district. The company did not disclose the size of its team in Singapore, but its website listed 12 job openings, ranging from finance to sales positions.

Anthropic’s general manager for ASEAN countries, Dale Finlay, said the company plans to expand its local team. According to him, Anthropic already has clients in the public sector, large companies, technology firms and startups.

Use of Claude in the public sector

Anthropic has been working with Singapore since 2023, when it joined an evaluation sandbox run by the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the AI Verify Foundation. According to the company, more than 1,500 engineers and technical staff at the government agency GovTech use Claude Code to modernize government systems and accelerate software development.

The latest Anthropic Economic Index also ranked Singapore second among 121 countries for Claude.ai usage relative to population size. According to Anthropic’s estimate, the service’s usage rate in the country is 5.81 times higher than the expected level for its population.

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